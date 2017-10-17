Navient hit with securities lawsuit over servicing practices

Oct 17 -

Student loan servicer Navient Corp, sued earlier this month by Pennsylvania’s attorney general for allegedly unfair servicing practices, is facing a proposed class action by investors accusing it of violating federal securities law.

Filed on Monday in Camden, New Jersey, federal court, the lawsuit said Navient for years touted its “customer first” culture, failing to disclose deceptive practices going back to at least 2011 that were identified by Pennsylvania Attorney General John Shapiro on Oct. 5.

