Navigator Q1 net profit up 50 percent on pellets business sale

May 10 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Navigator Company on Thursday reported a 50 percent increase in first quarter net profit, driven by the sale of its wood pellets business in the United States.

Navigator, which sells its pulp and paper products in 130 countries on five continents, saw a 67.6 million euro cash inflow from the operation, which also brought a capital gain of 15.8 million euros.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisations (EBITDA) were up 23 percent from the same period last year, or 8 percent excluding the effect of the sale.

The company, which is controlled by the Portuguese conglomerate Semapa, said revenue had fallen 2 percent due to a series of maintenance shutdowns at pulp and paper mills.

The second quarter will also see an impact from maintenance, as the Figueira da Foz pulp mill undergoes efficiency and environmental performance updates.

Navigator’s results missed market estimates; analysts had anticipated a revenue decline of 0.9 percent and a profit jump of 59.5 percent.

Navigator, one of the market leaders in the European uncoated fine paper market, recently took a lead in raising the price of uncoated wood-free paper (UWF), used in offset printing.

Commenting on the 2018 outlook, the company said UWF paper orders remained strong.

“There are currently no foreseeable signs of a significant change in conditions in the pulp and paper market, and the main factors of uncertainty continue to be exchange rates and the costs of certain chemicals,” Navigator said in its statement. (Reporting by Joao Manuel Vicente Mauricio and Katarzyna Zajaczkowska in Gdynia; Editing by Kevin Liffey)