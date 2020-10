Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp said on Friday it was prepared to accept a buyout from Volkswagen’s Traton, if it raised its offer price to $44.50 per share.

Traton, Volkswagen’s truck unit, had previously offered $43 per share for Navistar. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)