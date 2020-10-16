Navistar demands Traton hike takeover to $44.50 per share

FILE PHOTO: A flag of Volkswagen's truck unit Traton SE is pictured at Frankfurt Stock Exchange during Traton's initial public offering (IPO) in Frankfurt, Germany, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

(Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE efforts to buy Navistar International Corp NAV.N looked to have reached an impasse on Friday after the U.S. company said it wanted the Germans to raise their takeover to $44.50 per share.

Traton 8TRA.DE, Volkswagen's truck unit, had previously declared its $43 per share offer for Navistar to be final. Traton had no immediate comment about Navistar's latest demand.

Navistar’s statement came after Volkswagen has struggled to reach agreement with key shareholders over the value of the offer.

Last month, Traton raised its initial $35 per share bid by $8 per share, seeking to raise its stake beyond the 16.6% it already owns, but Navistar said it significantly undervalued the company.

Traton had said on Wednesday its bid would expire on Friday if not accepted by then.