Dec 18 (Reuters) - Truck maker Navistar International Corp on Tuesday reported a 39.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by robust demand for its trucks.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $188 million in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from $135 million a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to $1.89 from $1.36 cents per share. (bit.ly/2SWzGH8)

Revenue rose 28 percent to $3.32 billion from $2.6 billion.