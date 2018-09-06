Navistar quarterly revenue rises 17.8 pct

Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp reported a 17.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday as strong economic growth boosted demand for its trucks.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $170 million, in the third quarter ended July 31, from $37 million, a year earlier. Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to $1.71 from 37 cents per share. (bit.ly/2MPPzjK)

The company took a charge last year related to engine litigation and warranty.

Revenue rose to $2.61 billion from 2.21 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)