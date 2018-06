June 5 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp on Tuesday reported a 15.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by robust demand for its trucks.

Net income attributable to the company was $55 million, or 55 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, compared with a loss of $80 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2kOAIWo)

The company’s revenue rose to $2.42 billion from $2.10 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)