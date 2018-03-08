Truck maker Navistar's revenue rises nearly 15 pct

March 8 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp reported a near 15 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, fueled by higher sales in its truck business.

The company's revenue rose to $1.91 billion in the first quarter from $1.66 billion a year earlier. bit.ly/2Fk3XNI

Net loss attributable to the company was $73 million, or 74 cents per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a loss of $62 million, or 76 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)