FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 8, 2018 / 11:23 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Truck maker Navistar's revenue rises nearly 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp reported a near 15 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, fueled by higher sales in its truck business.

The company's revenue rose to $1.91 billion in the first quarter from $1.66 billion a year earlier. bit.ly/2Fk3XNI

Net loss attributable to the company was $73 million, or 74 cents per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a loss of $62 million, or 76 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.