NaviStone rejects claims it 'wiretapped' Quicken Loans website

Marketing company NaviStone has asked a federal court in New Jersey to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of violating the U.S. Wiretap Act by collecting information on visitors to Quicken Loans’ website, saying its actions were lawful because it had Quicken’s consent.

The federal wiretap law bars unauthorized interception of electronic communications, but the law does not apply when one of the parties in the communications consented, lawyers for NaviStone said in a motion filed on Friday.

