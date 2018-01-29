FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 29, 2018 / 11:37 PM / in 2 hours

Australia's Navitas H1 profit plunges over 50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australia’s largest listed private education provider Navitas Ltd said on Tuesday that its half-year net profit dropped more than 50 percent, hurt by college closures and lower demand for its English language programmes for migrants.

The firm said net profit after tax for the six-months ended Dec. 31 was A$24.7 million ($20 million), versus A$53.3 million a year ago, below a Deutsche Bank estimate for A$34.4 million.

The company had previously said it expected to be affected by the loss of some government contracts for migrant language classes last year, and the closure of two colleges in Australia.

It declared an interim dividend of 9.4 Australian cents per share, same as last year. ($1 = 1.2350 Australian dollars) (Repoerting by Rushil Dutta and Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.