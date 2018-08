Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australian adult education firm Navitas Ltd swung to an annual loss on Tuesday, hurt by restructuring costs related to the closure of two U.S. colleges and an Australian division.

The net loss was A$55.8 million ($41.2 million) for the year to June 30, from a profit of A$80.3 million a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3545 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)