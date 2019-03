March 21 (Reuters) - Adult education provider Navitas Ltd halted trade in its shares on Thursday ahead of an update on takeover talks with its founder and a private equity firm.

Navitas’ board had earlier this year backed a $1.5 billion buyout proposal from its founder Rob Jones and private equity company BGH. It had also extended due diligence with the bidders. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)