Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australian tuition provider Navitas Ltd said on Monday it had spurned a $1.4 billion takeover offer from its co-founder and local private equity firm BGH because it undervalued the company.

Navitas said in a statement that it was still willing to negotiate with BGH, but that would involve a detailed management presentation.

Navitas said on Oct. 10 that it had received the takeover bid. (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru Editing by Susan Fenton)