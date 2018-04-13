FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 9:48 PM / in 16 minutes

Navy Federal Credit Union must face overdraft fee lawsuit - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Virginia-based Navy Federal Credit Union, the main credit union for millions of military members, must face a proposed class action accusing it of charging improper overdraft fees for checking account debits, a federal judge in San Diego ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant said customers can move forward with claims that Navy Federal breached its contract with members and wrongfully took their funds.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GZkvag

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
