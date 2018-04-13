Navy Federal Credit Union must face overdraft fee lawsuit - ruling

Virginia-based Navy Federal Credit Union, the main credit union for millions of military members, must face a proposed class action accusing it of charging improper overdraft fees for checking account debits, a federal judge in San Diego ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant said customers can move forward with claims that Navy Federal breached its contract with members and wrongfully took their funds.

