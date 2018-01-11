FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Market News
January 11, 2018 / 7:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

NBC almost sold out on ads for Super Bowl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. broadcaster NBC said on Thursday it has sold out all but a handful of TV spots for the Super Bowl and expects ad sales revenue to exceed $900 million for this year’s Olympic Winter Games, both of which take place next month.

NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp, is charging on average more than $5 million for 30-second spots for the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, said Dan Lovinger, executive vice president of advertising sales at NBC Sports Group.

NBC expects to hit nearly $1.4 billion in ad sales revenue from the Super Bowl and Olympics combined, Lovinger said. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.