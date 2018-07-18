Greece's rescue fund to back Mylonas as National Bank CEO -report

ATHENS, July 18 (Reuters) - Greece’s bank rescue fund will nominate National Bank’s deputy chief executive Paul Mylonas to become chief executive of the bank, a Greek newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Mylonas, an economist, has been acting as CEO at National Bank, Greece’s largest lender by assets, after former chief executive Leonidas Fragiadakis resigned in May.

Greece’s bank rescue fund, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, which holds a 40.4 percent stake in National Bank, will back Mylonas nomination at a bank board meeting which is expected to take place in the coming days, Kathimerini said.

Shareholders will then need to approve the nomination at their annual meeting scheduled for July 26. The fund was not immediately available for comment.

Mylonas has been National Bank’s deputy CEO since June 2014. He has held several posts at the bank since 2000. Earlier he was a senior economist at the OECD. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Jason Neely)