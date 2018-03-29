FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 29, 2018 / 8:08 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

Greece's NBG says deal to sell insurance arm to EXIN terminated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 29 (Reuters) - Greece’s National Bank (NBG) said on Thursday that a potential deal to sell a 75 percent stake of its wholly-owned insurance subsidiary to EXIN Financial Services Holding had expired a day earlier.

Greece’s second-largest bank said March 28 was the “longstop date” for Netherlands-based EXIN to meet conditions in a purchase agreement signed in June 2017.

It said it last was now looking at alternative options to divest its insurance unit.

Calamos Investments and EXIN Partners had agreed to acquire 75 percent of National Bank’s insurance arm for 718 million euros ($882.8 million) but the deal turned sour after a legal row erupted between the two buyers last month.

National Bank had put the insurance subsidiary up for sale as part of a restructuring plan approved by the European Union to exit non-banking operations.

$1 = 0.8133 euros Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.