FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 17, 2018 / 7:00 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Greece's National Bank ends discussions with Gongbao over insurance sale

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

ATHENS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Greece’s National Bank said on Wednesday it had ended discussions with Shanghai-based Gongbao Group on the potential sale of its insurance division.

The Bank said no further negotiations with Gongbao would be pursued.

Greece’s second-largest lender by assets had put its National Insurance business up for sale as part of an EU-approved restructuring plan to focus on core banking operations.

Previous discussions to sell the insurance business to U.S. and Dutch investors fell through in March. Gongbao had submitted an offer for a majority stake in National Insurance in June.

“NBG remains committed to exploring alternative options of compliance with its commitments under the restructuring plan as agreed with the DG Competition (Commission) and will inform investors accordingly in due course,” the bank said in a statement. (Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou, writing by Michele Kambas; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.