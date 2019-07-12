Financials
National Bank concludes 400 mln euro Tier 2 issue at a 8.25% yield

ATHENS, July 12 (Reuters) - Greece’s second-largest lender National Bank (NBG) said on Friday it concluded the issue of a 400 million euro Tier 2 bond at a 8.25% yield.

The bank said that offers for the transaction reached 1.7 billion euros from about 140 institutional investors.

It said the issue, which came after a two-day roadshow and investor calls, optimises its capital structure and opens the way for the eventual issue of a senior bond. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Angeliki Koutantou)

