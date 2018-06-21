FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 2:55 PM / in 2 hours

National Bank to sell 2 bln of NPL's to CarVal and Intrum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 21 (Reuters) - National Bank, Greece’s second-largest lender by assets, said on Thursday it had agreed to sell 2 billion euros of unsecured non-performing loans to CarVal Investors and Intrum.

The price of the transaction was 6 percent of the principal, the bank said in a statement.

Greek banks have been under pressure from regulators to tackle their soured loans which are clogging up their balance sheets and holding back lending. (Reporing by Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
