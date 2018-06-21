National Bank to sell 2 bln of NPL's to CarVal and Intrum

ATHENS, June 21 (Reuters) - National Bank, Greece’s second-largest lender by assets, said on Thursday it had agreed to sell 2 billion euros of unsecured non-performing loans to CarVal Investors and Intrum.

The price of the transaction was 6 percent of the principal, the bank said in a statement.

Greek banks have been under pressure from regulators to tackle their soured loans which are clogging up their balance sheets and holding back lending. (Reporing by Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos Editing by Karolina Tagaris)