ATHENS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG) has concluded the sale of non-performing corporate loans with A total principal amount of about 900 million euros ($991.98 million) to Symbol Investment NPLCO DAC, it said on Monday.

The bank said it sold the loans for about 28% of their principal amount.

Morgan Stanley advised National Bank on the sale. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)