Greece's National Bank grows Q3 profit on stronger trading gains

ATHENS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG) on Thursday reported higher third quarter net profit from continuing operations compared to April-to-June as stronger trading income compensated for weaker net interest income.

NBG, 40 percent owned by the country’s bank rescue fund HFSF, said net profit from continued operations reached 171 million euros ($189.26 million) versus a net profit of 122 million euros in the second quarter.

Its ratio of non-performing exposures (NPEs), which includes non-performing loans (NPLs) and other credit likely to turn bad, fell to 34.2% from 36.5% percent in June. ($1 = 0.9035 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)