Greece's National Bank Q1 profit grows, boosted by trading gains

ATHENS, May 28 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG) on Thursday reported sharply higher first quarter net profit from continued operations compared to last year’s final quarter as stronger trading income offset a rise in loan impairments and weaker core income.

NBG, 40 percent owned by the country’s bank rescue fund HFSF, said net profit from continued operations reached 409 million euros ($451.95 million) versus a net profit of 18 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The group’s ratio of non-performing exposures (NPEs), which includes non-performing loans (NPLs) and other credit likely to turn bad, fell to 30.9% of its loanbook from 31.3% in December. ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)