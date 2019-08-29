Greece's National Bank Q2 profit falls on weaker trading gains

ATHENS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG) on Tuesday reported lower second quarter net profit from continuing operations as weaker trading income weighed on otherwise stronger core banking income.

NBG, 40 percent owned by the country’s bank rescue fund HFSF, said net profit from continued operations reached 122 million euros ($135.96 million) versus a net profit of 131 million euros in the first quarter.

Its ratio of non-performing exposures (NPEs), which includes non-performing loans (NPLs) and other credit likely to turn bad, fell to 36.5% from 38.9% percent in March. ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)