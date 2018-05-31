FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 31, 2018 / 3:10 PM / in 2 hours

Greece's NBG posts profits in Q1, lower provisions helps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 31 (Reuters) - Greece’s National Bank (NBG) turned profitable in January-to-March helped by lower provisions for bad loans, Greece’s second-largest lender by assets said on Thursday.

NBG, 40 percent owned by the country’s bank rescue fund HFSF, reported a net profit from continued operations of 20 million euros ($23.35 million) versus a net loss of 60 million euros in the fourth quarter.

NBG said loan impairments fell 40 percent quarter-on-quarter to 120 million euros. Its ratio of non-performing exposures (NPEs), which includes non-performing loans (NPLs) and other credit likely to turn bad, edged lower to 42.7 percent from 43.7 percent in December 2017. ($1 = 0.8567 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.