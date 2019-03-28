Greece's NBG profit shrinks in Q4 on weak trading income

ATHENS, March 28 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG) saw net profit shrink in the last quarter of 2018 on the back of weaker trading income, Greece’s second-largest lender by assets said on Thursday.

NBG, 40 percent owned by the country’s bank rescue fund HFSF, reported a net profit from continued operations of 1 million euros ($1.12 million) versus a net profit of 8 million euros in the third quarter.

Its ratio of non-performing exposures (NPEs), which includes non-performing loans (NPLs) and other credit likely to turn bad, edged lower to 40.9 percent from 42.2 percent in September. ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Karolina Tagaris)