Greek NBG's Q4 profit falls on provisions, weak trading income

ATHENS, March 31 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG) reported sharply lower net profit from continued operations in the fourth quarter compared to July-to-September on the back of weaker trading income and higher provisions for impaired loans.

NBG, 40 percent owned by the country’s bank rescue fund HFSF, said net profit from continued operations reached 18 million euros ($19.74 million) versus a net profit of 210 million euros in the third quarter.

The group’s ratio of non-performing exposures (NPEs), which includes non-performing loans (NPLs) and other credit likely to turn bad, fell to 31.3% from 33.5% percent in September. ($1 = 0.9120 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)