NBG Q1 profit rises on higher trading gains

ATHENS, May 14 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG), Greece’s second-largest lender by assets, reported on Tuesday higher profit from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2019 on the back of higher trading gains.

NBG, 40 percent owned by the country’s bank rescue fund HFSF, said a net profit from continued operations reached 131 million euros versus a net profit of 8 million euros in the last quarter of 2018.

Its ratio of non-performing exposures (NPEs), which includes non-performing loans (NPLs) and other credit likely to turn bad, edged lower to 38.9 percent from 40.9 percent in December. (Reported by Lefteris Papadimas)