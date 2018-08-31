RPT-Greece's NBG swings to loss in Q2 on early retirement charge

(Repeats with no changes to text)

ATHENS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Greece’s National Bank (NBG) turned loss-making in April-to-June despite lower provisions for bad loans as the cost of a voluntary retirement scheme weighed, Greece’s second-largest lender by assets said on Friday.

NBG, 40 percent owned by the country’s bank rescue fund HFSF, reported a net loss from continued operations of 15 million euros ($17.47 million) versus a net profit of 34 million euros in the first quarter.

NBG said loan impairments fell 69 percent quarter-on-quarter to 38 million euros. Its ratio of non-performing exposures (NPEs), which includes non-performing loans (NPLs) and other credit likely to turn bad, edged lower to 42.1 percent from 42.7 percent in March. ($1 = 0.8585 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)