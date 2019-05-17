Financials
May 17, 2019 / 9:33 AM / in 37 minutes

Greece's National Bank to sell three soured loans portfolios this year-CEO

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 17 (Reuters) - Greece’s second-largest lender National Bank (NBG) will sell three portfolios of non-performing loans this year, its chief executive said on Friday.

Presenting the bank’s 2019-2022 strategy, Chief Executive Officer Paul Mylonas told reporters that the bank plans to securitise about three billion euros ($3.35 billion) of soured loans in the next four years.

Soured loans are the biggest challenge facing Greek banks, the legacy of a multi-year debt crisis that shrank the country’s economy by a quarter and drove unemployment to a high of nearly 28% in 2013. ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting Lefteris Papadimas)

