ATHENS, May 16 (Reuters) - Greece’s second-largest lender National Bank (NBG) plans to reduce its non- performing loan portfolio to around 5 percent of total loans by 2022, it said in an investor presentation on Thursday, from 41 percent at the end of 2018.

Soured loans are the biggest challenge facing Greek banks, the legacy of a multi-year debt crisis that shrank the country’s economy by a quarter and drove unemployment to a high of nearly 28 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)