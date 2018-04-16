FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 8:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek banks seen passing ECB's stress tests - NBG CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 16 (Reuters) - Greek banks are seen passing the European Central Bank’s stress tests, the results of which will be published in May, the chief executive of the country’s second-biggest lender National Bank of Greece said on Monday.

“All Greek banks will pass the stress tests. The results will be encouraging,” Leonidas Fragiadakis told reporters. “The Greek banking system will emerge more than OK.”

Fragiadakis also said the bank was looking to approach two Chinese investors for the sale of a majority stake in its insurance unit National Insurance after a plan to sell it to Dutch-based Exin fell through.

“We are discussing the details of the procedure to approach the two Chinese investors so that the sale takes place as soon as possible and with a positive impact on National Bank,” Fragiadakis said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Writing by Karolina Tagaris)

