DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) sold $750 million of perpetual bonds offering a 4.5% yield, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Thursday.

Citi, JPMorgan, NBK Capital and Standard Chartered were hired as global coordinators to arrange the issue.

Perpetual bonds are similar to an equity instrument in that they have no maturity date. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by David Goodman)