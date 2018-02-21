Kuwait's NBK, KFH sign $831 mln loan for Turkey's Limak for airport project

KUWAIT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait and Kuwait Finance House on Wednesday signed a 249.2 million dinars ($831.3 million) syndicated loan facility for Turkey’s business group Limak for the building of a new terminal at Kuwait airport.

Limak Construction and its partner Kharafi National are building the new terminal at the Kuwait International Airport at a cost of $4.34 billion, which will triple the capacity of the airport to 25 million passengers a year.