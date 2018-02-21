FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 3:02 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Kuwait's NBK, KFH sign $831 mln loan for Turkey's Limak for airport project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait and Kuwait Finance House on Wednesday signed a 249.2 million dinars ($831.3 million) syndicated loan facility for Turkey’s business group Limak for the building of a new terminal at Kuwait airport.

Limak Construction and its partner Kharafi National are building the new terminal at the Kuwait International Airport at a cost of $4.34 billion, which will triple the capacity of the airport to 25 million passengers a year.

$1 = 0.2998 Kuwaiti dinars Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Tom Arnold

