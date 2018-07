July 17 (Reuters) - Exterior building product makers NCI Building Systems Inc and privately held Ply Gem Parent LLC said on Tuesday they will merge in an all-stock deal, creating a company with an equity valuation of about $2.6 billion.

Under the deal, NCI will issue 58.7 million shares to Ply Gem shareholders. NCI shareholders will own 53 percent of the combined company, with Ply Gem shareholders owning the rest. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)