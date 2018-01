TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s NEC Corp said on Tuesday it was seeking to reduce its domestic workforce by 3,000 people.

A company spokesman said the information technology firm would ask workers to voluntarily retire early as a part of that drive.

Currently, the company employs around 100,000 people globally, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Minami Funakoshi)