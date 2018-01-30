UPDATE 1-NEC aims to cut 3,000 staff in Japan

(Adds context on new business plan, background)

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s NEC Corp said on Tuesday it was seeking to reduce its domestic workforce by 3,000 people, as its mainstay telecommunications infrastructure business continues to struggle.

NEC has spent the last decade mostly on restructuring unprofitable units that lost to price-competitive Asian rivals, selling the semiconductor, personal computer and smartphone businesses.

The workforce reduction is part of NEC’s three-year business plan, which aims to more than double operating profit to 150 billion yen ($1.38 billion) by the year through March 2021 by focusing on software and services-related businesses.

NEC will ask workers to voluntarily retire early as a part of that drive, a company spokesman said. It also plans to consolidate domestic plants. Currently, the company employs around 100,000 people globally, the spokesman said. ($1 = 108.6100 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Minami Funakoshi and Louise Heavens)