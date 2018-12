JOHANNESBURG, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Nedbank, one of South Africa’s four largest lenders, fell by over 4 percent on Tuesday after a story in a local newspaper said Nigeria’s Financial Reporting Council had launched a probe into its West African associate Ecobank.

Nedbank holds a stake of around 20 percent in the Togo-based lender, whose performance often weighs on Nedbank’s results and share price.