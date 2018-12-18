UPDATE 1-South Africa's Nedbank shares fall on Ecobank inquiry report

* Nedbank shares down more than 4 pct in early trading

* Follows report of probe at West African associate Ecobank

* Nedbank completes transaction with minority shareholders (Adds more detail, Ecobank, Nedbank response, trader comment, share price)

By Emma Rumney

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Nedbank shares fell by more than 4 percent on Tuesday after a South African newspaper reported that Nigeria’s financial regulator had launched a probe into its West African associate Ecobank .

Nedbank, which is one of South Africa’s four largest lenders, holds a 21 percent stake in Ecobank and its relationship with the Togo-based lender was just starting to pay-off after years of disappointment.

Lagos-listed Ecobank was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday, while a spokeswoman for Nedbank said she did not think that the Ecobank report was moving its shares.

The Sunday Times reported that The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria had confirmed an investigation into Ecobank, which returned to profit in 2017 after losing $131.3 million before tax the year before.

“I think it’s going to be a theme going forward ... Nigeria’s a tough market to do business in, you are always clashing with the authorities,” Greg Davies, equities trader at South Africa’s Cratos Capital told Reuters.

Ecobank’s Nigerian business had been under pressure due to a slide in commodity prices and currency swings, but it has helped boost Nedbank’s performance in 2018 so far.

Also on Tuesday, Nedbank repurchased 7.1 million shares from minority shareholders, worth 1.41 percent of its issued share capital, for 1.95 billion rand ($136 million).

Nedbank shares had fallen 4.10 percent to 254 rand at 0844 GMT, while Nigeria’s stock market had not yet opened. ($1 = 14.3146 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Alexander Smith)