South Africa's Nedbank H1 profit falls nearly 4 pct on Ecobank
August 2, 2017 / 6:21 AM / in 2 months

South Africa's Nedbank H1 profit falls nearly 4 pct on Ecobank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Nedbank reported a 3.7 percent fall in mid-year profit on Wednesday as a weak showing at Ecobank weighed on results from South Africa’s No.4 lender by market value.

Headline earnings per share fell to 10.78 rand for the six months to June 30 from 11.19 rand a year earlier, said Nedbank, part of Anglo-South African financial conglomerate Old Mutual.

Headline EPS strips out certain one-off items and is the main profit measure in South Africa.

Nedbank owns about 16 percent of Ecobank, whose operations in more than 30 west African countries have been hurt by lower commodity prices and unfavourable currency swings. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely)

