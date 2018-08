JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South African lender Nedbank reported a 26 percent jump in half-year profit on Tuesday, helped by a recovery in its west African associate, Ecobank.

Headline EPS, the primary measure of profit in South Africa that excludes certain one-off items, came in at 1,387 cents in the six months through the end of June compared with 1,098 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Editing by Ed Stoddard)