JOHANNESBURG, March 5 (Reuters) - Nedbank, one of South Africa’s top four lenders, said on Tuesday its headline earnings rose by more than 14 percent to 13.5 billion rand ($950.27 million) in the 12 months to Dec. 31.

The bank said undiluted headline earnings per share stood at 2,793 cents ($1.97), compared to 2,452 cents a year earlier. ($1 = 14.2065 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)