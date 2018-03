JOHANNESBURG, March 2 (Reuters) - South Africa’s No.4 lender by value Nedbank reported a slight increase in full-year profit on Friday as cost cuts and lower bad debts offset a weak showing at its west-African associate Ecobank .

Headline EPS, the primary profit gauge in South Africa that strips out one-off items, rose 2.4 percent to 2,406 cents in the year ended December. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Editing by Ed Stoddard)