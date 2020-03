JOHANNESBURG, March 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Nedbank said on Tuesday its profits for the year to Dec. 31 fell by 6.7% as a weak economy at home, rising impairments and a number of one-off items hurt its performance.

The lender’s headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - stood at 2,605 cents ($1.69), versus 2,793 cents a year earlier.