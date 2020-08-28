Neiman Marcus judge calls hedge fund's strategy ‘stupid’ as litigation intensifies

Marble Ridge on Thursday agreed to set aside $55 million to cover potential damages for Neiman Marcus after the Houston judge overseeing the luxury retailer’s bankruptcy ripped into lawyers over their handling of the hedge fund’s managing partner, who may be facing criminal charges.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones’ statements came less than 24 hours after Neiman, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, sued Marble Ridge, represented by Kobre & Kim, in Houston bankruptcy court after learning that managing partner Daniel Kamensky had attempted to interfere with a potential bid for valuable assets. Kamensky, represented by Parkins Lee & Rubio, has admitted to his actions to the U.S. Trustee’s office, which serves as the Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog.

