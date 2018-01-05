FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 5, 2018 / 2:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Neiman Marcus appoints Ralph Lauren exec to succeed CEO Karen Katz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Struggling luxury retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd said it appointed Ralph Lauren executive Geoffroy van Raemdonck to succeed Karen Katz as its chief executive next month.

Katz, a Neiman lifer who has served as CEO since 2010, will retain her board seat after she steps down on Feb. 12, the company said.

Van Raemdonck joins Neiman from luxury apparel manufacturer Ralph Lauren, where he was the group president for Europe, Middle East and Africa and the head of its travel retail business.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

