FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lone Star sells bigger-than-expected 27 pct stake in Neinor Homes
Sections
Featured
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Alphabet leads Lyft's $1 billion funding round
Business
Alphabet leads Lyft's $1 billion funding round
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 14, 2017 / 7:09 AM / a month ago

Lone Star sells bigger-than-expected 27 pct stake in Neinor Homes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Investment fund Lone Star sold a larger-than-expected 27 percent stake in Spanish property developer Neinor Homes, bookrunners Citigroup, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan said on Thursday.

The initial stake placed in accelerated bookbuild on behalf of the company’s main shareholder was about 20 percent, representing roughly half of the investment fund’s stake, the bookrunners had announced on Wednesday.

The final sale of 21.3 million shares was priced at 18.5 euros per share, a 3.9 percent discount to Wednesday’s closing price.

The operation raised 394.6 million euros. (Anita Kobylinska; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.