UPDATE 2-Alfa Laval makes $2 billion offer for Finland's Neles

* Recommended cash bid at 11.50 EUR/share

* Neles shares open 35% higher at 11.72 euros

* Deal to boost Alfa in industrial flow control (Adds details, comment, shares)

STOCKHOLM, July 13 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial group Alfa Laval on Monday announced a recommended 1.73 billion euro ($1.96 billion) cash bid for Finnish valves maker Neles , seeking to boost its presence in the industrial flow control market.

The offer of 11.50 euro per Neles share represents a premium of around 32.8% to Neles’ closing price on Friday, the companies said. Neles shares opened 35% higher at 11.72 euros, indicating expectations of other possible offers.

Neles, whose valves are used in industries ranging from oil and gas to pulp and paper, became an independent company just two weeks ago when its parent Metso’s 2019 deal to merge its bigger minerals technology unit with Outotec was completed.

“We see strong industrial logic in support of the deal as it fills a gap in Alfa’s portfolio which today lack fluid handling within its energy division,” said analyst Mattias Holmberg from DNB Markets.

Shares in Alfa Laval were 2.4% higher in early trading.

Alfa Laval, which also makes products such as heat exchangers and separators, said the deal would considerably strengthen it in the large industrial flow control space, which it said it sees as a key growth area.

The Swedish company said it currently offers mainly energy efficiency solutions in that segment.

“The members of the Board of Directors of Neles who participated in the decision-making have unanimously decided to recommend that the shareholders of Neles accept the tender offer,” the companies said.

Cevian Capital, with a 10.9% stake in Neles, has also agreed to accept the offer, according to the statement. Valves maker Neles started trading as an independent company on July 1, when the shares opened at 8.60 euros.