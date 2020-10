Columbia, South Carolina-based Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough will acquire a small full-service boutique in Raleigh, North Carolina, the firm said Tuesday.

Shanahan Law Group – including three partners, three of counsel and at least three associates – will become part of Nelson Mullins at the start of December, capping a year of talks to join forces.

