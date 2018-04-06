FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 6, 2018 / 2:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada's Nemaska, Orion in talks on lithium stream deal -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO/VANCOUVER, April 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s Nemaska Lithium Inc is in talks with U.S. private equity firm Orion Mine Finance Group on a lithium streaming deal, a type of specialized mining finance, according to people familiar with the transaction.

Nemaska announced late Thursday that Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp will buy a stake of up to 9.9 percent in the company and invest up to C$99.1 million ($78 million) in a private placement. Nemaska and Orion declined to comment on the streaming deal. Sources declined to be identified as the talks are confidential.

$1 = 1.2747 Canadian dollars Reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.