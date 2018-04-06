Canada's Nemaska, Orion in talks on lithium stream deal -sources

TORONTO/VANCOUVER, April 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s Nemaska Lithium Inc is in talks with U.S. private equity firm Orion Mine Finance Group on a lithium streaming deal, a type of specialized mining finance, according to people familiar with the transaction.

Nemaska announced late Thursday that Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp will buy a stake of up to 9.9 percent in the company and invest up to C$99.1 million ($78 million) in a private placement. Nemaska and Orion declined to comment on the streaming deal. Sources declined to be identified as the talks are confidential.